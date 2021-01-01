Martinez 46-Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier

Features:Martinez collectionFinish: ChromeCrystal: Firenze clearStyle: RetroRated for interior locationsAccommodates 46 x 40W candelabra bulb (not included)1 Year limited warrantyFixture Design: SputnikFixture Shape: SphereNumber of Lights: 46Finish: ChromeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: ChromeShade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: RodWITB Bulb Included: NoMetal Type: SteelWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 155Body Height - Top to Bottom: 51Body Width - Side to Side: 60Body Depth - Front to Back: 60Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required : YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: