Martinek Power Loom Brown Rug

Features:All your favorite desert colors can be found on this handsome area rug. Rust and brown tones and crisp turquoise make this rug one of the favorites.Material: NylonMaterial Details: 100% NylonConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: PolypropyleneRug Shape: Primary Color: BrownPattern: SouthwesternFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: WesternReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Rugs clean easily with a damp cloth.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Clean easily with a damp clothColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoGreen Label Certified: Green LabelISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.38Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 4'): 5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'): 9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 17Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 8'): 23Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 34Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 4'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 8'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 4'): 48Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 4'