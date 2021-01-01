From furniture of america
Furniture of America Martin 3-Piece White Kitchen Island Set
Enrich your modern farmhouse-style home with a versatile 2-toned rustic kitchen island set. The crisp white island features a distressed oak tabletop that serves as a prep area for home chefs. Set the 2-included chairs on one side to serve an intimate breakfast. On one end of the island's base are 2-open shelves for caching dishware and cookbooks, a top-mounted stemware rack, and a nine-slot wine bottle rack.