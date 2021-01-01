Martha Solid Wood Low Profile Storage Platform Bed

This storage platform bed presents a transitional style in a classic finish brushed with black tones, perfect for the centerpiece of your bedroom. With storage underneath the bed, this storage bed is perfect for smaller spaces. Its frame adds structure and modernity to your room while this bed's durable finish adds an extra layer of protection. Constructed using pinewood, this bed comes with center supports for your mattress and still gives 4" of clearance under the storage drawers. Size: Queen