Enjoy superior softness and comfort with the Martex Supima Cotton 700 Thread Count sheet set. These luxurious sheets are crafted from 100% Supima cotton– silky, durable cotton that’s grown in the USA and makes up only 1% of the world’s cotton. Its high-quality fiber length is both durable and naturally lustrous – giving your bed an elegant look and feel. The 700 thread count has been woven to allow for breathability, so these sheets are perfect for year round comfort. The Martex Supima Cotton 700 Thread Count Sheets feature a classic hem stitch on the flat sheet and pillowcases – offering a tailored look that complements any bedroom dé£¯r. The set is available Full, Queen and King. Available in a variety of colors. WestPoint Home Martex Supima Cotton 700 Full Cotton Bed Sheet in Brown | 028828338273