From bulgaria gift
Bulgaria Gift Martenitsa Red White Adornment Bulgarian Style Spring Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A Martenitsa is a typical Bulgarian tradition worn from Baba Marta Day - beginning March 1- to the moment the wearer sees the first swallow, stork or blossom ot the year. A Martenitsa is given as a gift to a loved one, your wife, husband, sister, brother, friends, and family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only