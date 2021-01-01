Martell 3-Light Semi Flush Mount

This 3-light semi-flush mount helps welcome some coastal style into your dining room or entryway. It's made with a metal frame that has an open design with top and bottom circles and slim rods that keep everything together. This fixture's imperial bronze finish looks just right with the four rope wrapped rods, which add some nautical inspiration. Inside, three slim candle holders take three 60W candelabra bulbs (sold separately) – plus, this fixture is compatible with dimmer switches so you can get the mood just right for your casual dinner party.