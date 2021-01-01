The Feiss Marteau three light semi flush fixture in oil rubbed bronze is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. The transitional Marteau collection takes a flowing silhouette and transforms it with rustic, mountain luxe design elements. With an oil rubbed bronze finish, a hammered metal inlay along the sloping arms and canopy adds rich texture and catches the light. The clear seeded glass shades expose candelabra bulbs and add to its relaxed charm. A ivory shantung linen shade with hammered metal band accents adorns the 2-light flush mount and the oversized 3- and 5-light semi-flush mounts designed especially for making a statement even where ceiling clearance is limited. Other lighting fixtures include 3- and 5-light chandeliers, a 1-light mini-pendant and a 1-light wall sconce. Feiss Marteau 20-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | SF337ORB