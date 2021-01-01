From feiss
Feiss Marteau 2-Light Indoor Flush Mount in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Advertisement
The transitional Marteau Collection takes a flowing silhouette and transforms it with rustic, mountain luxe design elements. With an Oil Rubbed Bronze finish, a hammered metal inlay along the sloping arms and canopy adds rich texture and catches the light. The Clear Seeded glass shades expose candelabra bulbs and add to its relaxed charm. A Ivory Shantung linen shade with hammered metal band accents adorns the 2-light flush mount and the oversized 3- and 5-light semi-flush mounts designed especially for making a statement even where ceiling clearance is limited. Other lighting fixtures include 3- and 5-light chandeliers, a 1-light mini-pendant and a 1-light wall sconce.