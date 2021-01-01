Mohawk Home Marshall Denim 9 ft. x 12 ft. Oriental Area Rug, Blue

Down to the last detail, the artisan crafted Marshall Area Rug in Denim from Mohawk showcases rich dimensionality in its timeless traditional Persian inspired design. From light sky blue to deep indigo, the Marshalls denim colored palette breathes classic beauty and modern color into any space. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.