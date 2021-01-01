Marseille La Pleine Cerise Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

Distinctively designed for open-air living spaces, the Marseille Collection has been stylized to complement the finest outdoor furnishings in today’s market. Crafted of the finest 100% fiber-enhanced Courtron polypropylene, this weather-resistant, outdoor/indoor area rug collection features a durable, structured flatwoven construction which allows it to be the perfect foundation piece for today’s most stylish sunrooms, and those outdoor living environments that are designed for entertaining. Carefully colored in a fashion-oriented palette that features an array of passionate tones, Marseille is represented in a series on modern floral design choices, with each design developed for its ability to complement the latest fashions in today’s outdoor furniture pieces. Hosting a wide range of design choices, these durable outdoor/indoor area rugs are not only mildew and mold resistant, they are UV stabilized so they will show no signs of fading or deterioration, even after months of exposure to the outdoors. Offering the perfect outdoor floor covering solution for the home, the Marseille collection takes outdoor/indoor area rugs to a new level of sophistication that blends effortlessly with any style of home, patio or decking furniture pieces.