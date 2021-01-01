Marseille 20" Dark Bronze 6 Light Chandelier With Clear Elegant Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Marseille Collection from Elegant LightingDark bronze finishDark bronze finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 6Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 240wVoltage: 110v-125vElegant cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.With all the timeless beauty of the French port city, Marseille chandeliers have an heirloom quality that captures the imagination. The beautifully handcrafted brass casting frame features swirling finely etched arms complemented by the signature curved detailing in the center, drawing the eye upward to the fanciful brass leaves encircling the canopy. Below the graceful candelabra-bearing arms sway sparkling strands of draped crystal octagons and a variety of precision-cut crystal prism shapes in your choice of clear, golden teak or golden shadow. Available in a dark-bronze, French-gold, or pewter finish. An enduring classic that would be welcome in a dining room, living room, or bedroom.