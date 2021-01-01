Marro 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant

Modeled with equal parts form and function, this stylish and straightforward metal mini pendant is designed to serve as an accent light when used on its own, or create a dramatic effect when used in a sequence or cluster. Pairs with aged steel, brass, copper or nickel Cord, Socket + Canopy Kit. 40-watt light bulb not included, and professional installation recommended. Due to the hand-made construction process and materials, slight variations that enhance the piece's character should be expected. Shade Color: Aged Brass/Black