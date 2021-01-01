Opt for the quality and impeccable finish of SpeedTiles 2X Faster Peel and Stick tiles: a simple, easy-to-install solution to update your decor. Equipped with a powerful, time-tested adhesive, these high-quality wall tiles are easy to handle, cut and maintain. The 2X Faster collection has the best features of both the Peel and Stick and Regular mosaic tiles; no glue is required, but you can still have that grout effect that we love. Made with proven materials, SpeedTiles are moisture and heat resistant (199˚F/93˚C), and can be installed on almost any wall in the house. Carry out your project without glue and customize it with the grout of your choice at a lower cost and much faster! Important to use UNSANDED grout. SpeedTiles Marrakesh WH 6-Pack White 11-in x 12-in Glazed Metal Lantern Peel-and-stick Wall Tile | ID120MWH544/BX6