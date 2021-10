Add a splash of sophistication and vibrant color to your kitchen with the Mainstays Marrakesh Tile Printed Mat, in size 1’8” x 2’10”. Inspired by the intricate details of artistic Moroccan tiles, this beautiful and contemporary mat is the special touch your kitchen needs. With bright shades of blue, orange, yellow, and pink, this mat will look great in any kitchen. This printed mat is designed with 100% nylon yarn and secured with a latex backing.