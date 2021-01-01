From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Marrakesh 8 x 8 Round Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Oriental Area Rug | 3801 30675 88R
Aim for sophistication and refinement with this luxurious and lavish rug. Ornate details and harmonious colors make this rug a masterpiece. Faded colors of walnut brown and navy blues with a distressed detailed design will add opulence to your room decor. Machine made in Turkey with polypropylene yarn for stain resistance and lasting durability. United Weavers Of America Marrakesh 8 x 8 Round Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Oriental Area Rug | 3801 30675 88R