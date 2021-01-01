From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Marrakesh 12 x 15 Cerulean Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug in Blue | 3801 30362 1215
Advertisement
Add a simple traditional style right into the comfort of your own home with this classic rug. This gorgeous rug features a striking oriental design with colors of cerulean blue and pure white and a thick detailed bordered edge for the perfect addition to any room. Machine made in Turkey with polypropylene yarn for stain resistance and lasting durability. United Weavers Of America Marrakesh 12 x 15 Cerulean Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug in Blue | 3801 30362 1215