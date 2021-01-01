Marquise I by NW Art - Color: Blue (152511D-14)

Marquise I by NW Art is a simple way to add depth and dimension to an otherwise bare wall. Diamond shapes set to a dark background offer a three-dimensional effect, while the use of pigment-based archival inks ensure this Grace Popp-designed piece continues to impress onlookers for a lifetime. The frame is crafted from imported Italian wood and is wired for easy hanging. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Blue.