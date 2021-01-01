From kirkland's
Blue Marquis Ceramic Canisters, Set of 3
Get your countertops or pantry organized with our Blue Marquis Ceramic Canisters! This gorgeous set will instantly elevate your lovely kitchen. Set includes three (3) canisters Large canister measures 7.5H x 5.5 in. in diameter Medium canister measures 6.25H x 4.5 in. in diameter Small canister measures 5.5H x 3.75 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Light blue finish Embossed leaf-like design Features ceramic knob lids Care: Hand wash recommended. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.