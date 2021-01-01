OFM Marque Series Model 55292 Double Unit Reception Desk Station, Cherry with Silver Frame

Make a great first impression on clients and guests while saving your budget with OFM's Marque Series Reception Station. The durable construction features a powder-coated painted steel frame and a thermo-fused melamine finished with self edge. But it's not all about looks! The convenient design keeps the user in mind. There are wire management cutouts in the interior desk to eliminate cord clutter. Your maintenance crew will also be happy because no tools are required for assembly. This model meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by OFM's Limited Lifetime Warranty.