Isabelline Maroon Kashan 8' X 10' 4 Wool / Silk Area Rug

This Russian Kashan design rug is hand-knotted with Wool / Silk on Cotton and has 16 x 16 (256) knots per square inch. The primary color in this handmade rug is Maroon. This rug is New and in Perfect condition. The measurements for this rug are: 8 feet 0 inches wide by 10 feet 4 inches long. This rug is currently Available and will ship within 2 business days. Free International Shipping & 14-Day Returns. This rug's SKU # is 972C3013821C4D2C9000E639E0B2BE68.