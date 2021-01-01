From wyndham collection

Wyndham Collection Maroni 42 in. W x 22 in. D x 33.75 in. H Single Sink Bath Vanity in Light Straw with Carrara Cultured Marble Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This modern classic is sheer sophistication, with its elegant lines and eye-catching finishes making a bold centerpiece to your bathroom. The Maroni freestanding vanity is manufactured in quality hardwood and veneer to the exacting standards you've come to expect from the Wyndham Collection. Conveniently designed with plenty of storage space and an integrated toe-kick to keep things clean and tidy underneath.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com