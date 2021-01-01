From winston porter
Marnell Double Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Advertisement
Features:Solid brass constructionAll metal finishes other than chrome are coated with a clear baked lacquerTo maintain the finish, use a soft cloth, warm water and a non-abrasive cleanerProduct Type: Towel BarMount Type: Wall MountedStyle: Modern & ContemporaryFinish: Primary Material: MetalMounting Hardware Included: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Length: 18"): 5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Length: 24"): 5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Length: 30"): 5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Length: 36"): 5Overall Length - Side to Side (Length: 18"): 18Overall Length - Side to Side (Length: 24"): 24Overall Length - Side to Side (Length: 30"): 30Overall Length - Side to Side (Length: 36"): 36Maximum Door Thickness: Projection From Wall: 8Assembly:Warranty: Finish: Venetian Bronze, Length: 18"