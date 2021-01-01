Set of 2 Marlow Floral Outdoor Seat/Back Chair Cushions - Kensington Garden

These Kensington Garden Outdoor Seat/Back Combination Chair Cushions are the perfect compliment to your outdoor furniture. Attached string ties keep cushions securely attached to furniture, and sewn circle tacks give the cushion dimension and a full appearance, while preventing fill from shifting and bunching. The cushion's 100percent polyester, UV-coated fabric is fade, stain, water and mildew resistant. Cushions are generously filled with a soft polyfiber made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Overall cushion width: 21 inches Overall cushion length: 42 inches Overall cushion thickness: 5 inches Back cushion height: 21 inches Seat cushion depth: 21 inches Pattern: Floral.