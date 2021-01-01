Marley Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (9130-PN)

Hanging lanterns with a '70's twist, the Marley Pendant Light captures the imagination at every turn. A Hudson Valley Lighting design, it showcases a suspended Brass ring with hanging cylinder lanterns all dressed in Clear Glass rod shades. Available in 8 to 12-light configurations, each shade holds a T10 bulb for a unique lighting display. Whether lofted in a grand foyer, over a staircase or in a modern sitting room, the dramatic Marley will be the highlight of any space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel