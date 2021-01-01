Marlene Watson "Cattle Dog" Matted Framed Art

This ready-to-hang, matted framed art piece features a black and white painting of an Australian Cattle Dog with colorful paint dripping down its head.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum-quality fine art reproductions. This high-quality print is matted using black matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The black mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.