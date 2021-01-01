JAYDEN CREATION Marla Sage Dining Chair with Cross-Shaped Metal Base, Green

Creating a relaxing and cosy ambience in your dining room to enjoy every meal with this simple dining chair showing an elegant appearance. Able to satisfy even the pickiest taste for design and requirements for everyone's sitting comfort, this stylish dining chair is a perfect complement to modern dining room decoration. Special open back with sloping curves that around a comfortable seat cushion boasts an approachable silhouette while the attractive cross-shaped metal base provides excellent support, adding a dash of distinction. Made of sturdy manufactured wood and metal frame with premium breathable faux leather fabric, this foam-filled item is suitable for skin touch, and features on-trend optional solid hues that are bound to blend in with your color scheme, best pick for dining room, balcony, restaurant as well as the dessert shop. Color: SAGE.