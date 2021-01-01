Noble House Markson 30 in. Beige Studded Bar Stool (Set of 2), Beige/Dark Brown

Count on the Noble House Markson Bar Stool to spruce up your room decor. Coming with a wooden frame, this stool will be an aesthetically appealing, long-lasting piece of furniture for any home. Designed with a full back, it has the comfortable feel of a dining chair with the beautiful look of a stool. It is designed without arms, so you can fit it under the counter or bar. Featuring a modern style, it is perfect for revamping your existing decor. This white stool beautifully contrasts with darker interiors and will be great for achieving a monochromatic color scheme. Color: Beige/Dark Brown.