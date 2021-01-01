Marked 3 by Paul Ngo - Painting Print on Canvas

Born in Vietnam and previously a resident of Fargo ND, Paul is currently a resident of the Seattle Washington area. Working mostly in acrylic paints and mediums, Paul is able to achieve amazing textures and depth in his work. Paul's original work has been placed in several high-end hospitality projects nationally as well as private residences across the United States. When not in the studio, Paul is an avid rock climber and all-around adrenaline junkie. Paul Ngo is an artist in residence in THE Studio, an open airy space with 20' ceilings and skylights. The collective of emerging artists includes painters, fabricators, and graphic artists who bring a diverse set of creative skills, creating new artworks every day. This diversity allows them to create nearly anything imaginable from scratch and the ability to modify any of the existing images.Features:Fine resolution art reproductions curated by team of specialistsHigh quality canvas for superior color and crisp detailPrinted with eco-friendly inks and canvas for a greener worldEasy to assemble giant art pieced with patented stretcher bar systemDue to size, this item cannot ship preassembled (comes with an easy to use stretching system to help you assemble your artwork in no time)Product Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: UnavailabeAdditional Materials: Wood, metal hardwareColor: Beige/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Paul NgoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize: Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: CanadaSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoOther Abstract: YesReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Covering/Protection: NoCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: AdultSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Massive Art, Oversized Art, Abstract, Living Room Art, Bedroom Art, Big ArtTitle: Marked 3Batteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaOne Of A Kind: NoEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedDesigner: Paul NgoDesigner Type: Textual Art Transcript: Discoverability: HiddenSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Y