From first deal
Mark Ryden Briefcase Laptop Bag Attache Case Messenger Bag Waterproof Business Crossbody Bags for 14 Inch Laptop MR8003-Black
Advertisement
Specifications: - Brand: Mark Ryden- Model: MR8003- Material: oxford cloth- Lining texture: polyester- Cover opening mode: zipper- Style: business- Hardness: medium to soft- Bag shape: horizontal square- Lifting part: soft handle- Type of outer bag: inner patch bag- Number of shoulder straps: single- Color: black- External dimension: 395.5cm * 31.5cm * 9cm- Internal size: 36cm * 29cmx8cm- Computer compartment: 14 inch laptopFeatures:- Thickened comfortable handle strap for easy travel- Can put 14 inch Laptop, no worry about going out to work-Texture brand zipper, excellent quality, smooth and durable- Detachable shoulder strap buckle, a variety of backpacking ways, free switch- Waterproof and antifouling fabric, rain impermeable, easy to wipe dry- Each corner of the bag bottom adopts foot nail design to prevent dirt and wear.