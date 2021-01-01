From chic home
Chic Home Maritime 8 Piece King Bed in a Bag Quilt Set Bedding
A modern quilt set with everything you need to give your bedroom a bold, fresh look. The quilt features an embossed "Life in the Sea" theme on the face featuring starfish, conches and shells on a white field with an embossed, solid color design on the reverse. Design coordinated super-soft microfiber sheets, pillowcases, reversible pillow shams and an embroidered decorative pillow are included to complete the look.