Zinus Marissa 12 Inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed / No Box Spring Needed / Wood Slat Support / Antique Espresso Finish, King

Wood Frame, not meant for use with a headboard or footboard | Mattress is not included Product dimensions – 79.5” L x 75.5” W x 12” H | Weight – 58.3 lbs. | Distance between slats – 3.3” | Weight limit – 500 lbs. Deluxe bed frames are compatible with people who need greater weight support as it has thicker (5.75 inch frame) side rails on the side Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life | Easy to assemble and no box spring needed | Recommended location – Indoor