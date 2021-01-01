Marionville Outdoor Pouf Ottoman

Create the perfect outdoor ensemble with the help of our casual but sophisticated cylindrical pouf that brings youthful aesthetics to any space. Its use of geometric shapes and two-toned colors make this piece a perfect modern touch to your living space no matter the size or style. Whether you're looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you're in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you and your guests to discover. Color: Green