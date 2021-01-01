From lucci air
Lucci Air Mariner 50-in White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | 21309401
The Lucci Air Mariner 50-inch 3 blade fan and LED light in white with white blades. The Lucci Air Mariner comes with high-performance ABS blades, diecast motor, 3-speed remote control with wall holster. The integrated non-dimmable LED light kit will brighten your room or patio with 820 lumens in a 3000k warm white light. The Lucci Air Mariner is covered by our lifetime limited warranty for years of breezy indoor or outdoor comfort. Additional downrods to customize the height of your fan sold separately.