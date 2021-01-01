Marineland Diamond Blend is formulated to neutralize and remove toxic ammonia and impurities in aquarium water. A combination of Black Diamond Premium Activated Carbon and White Diamond Zeolite, this media blend conditions aquarium water, ridding it of dissolved organic waste as it removes toxic ammonia and chloramines. Ideal for all freshwater aquariums and ponds. Frequently test water for ammonia in parts per million. Add Diamond Blend as instructed and replace monthly or as needed. Aquariums with very high ammonia levels may need Diamond Blend replaced more often until issues are resolved. Remove media once ammonia levels drop. Features: REMOVES AMMONIA: Blend of Black Diamond Premium Activated Carbon and Zeolite removes toxic ammonia and impurities. FOR FRESHWATER: Ideal for all freshwater aquariums and ponds. CLEANS AND CONDITIONS: Rids water of dissolved organic waste as it cleans and conditions. TEST FREQUENTLY: Test water regularly for ammonia levels and add Diamond Blend as instructed. MARINELAND FILTRATION PRODUCTS: Count on Marineland brand for the most reliable, technically advanced aquariums and accessories on the market. Includes: 1-50 oz Jug Intended Pet(s): Fish Material(s): Carbon & Zeolite Color: Black & White Compatible With: All freshwater aquariums and ponds. Dimensions: 4.5 in x 4.5 in x 7 in Instructions: Frequently test water for ammonia in parts per million. Add Diamond Blend as instructed and replace monthly or as needed. Aquariums with very high ammonia levels may need Diamond Blend replaced more often until issues are resolved. Remove media once ammonia levels drop. Marineland Premium Carbon-Ammonia Neutralizing Blend in White, Size: 1.87L | PetSmart