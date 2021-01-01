Marine Speakers 525 Inch 2 Way Waterproof and Weather Resistant Outdoor Audio Stereo Sound System with LED Lights 180 Watt Power and Low Profile.

WATERPROOF: Comes with 2 marine speakers that are waterproof with a standard size of 5.25 inches each. Can be used for several vehicles because it has a weather resistant feature to withstand heavy water splashes and other outdoor conditions AUDIO SPEAKER SYSTEM: These waterproof speakers have 2 way full range audio for a complete stereo speaker sound system. The power output is 180 Watt max BUILT-IN LED LIGHTS: Have built-in illuminating blue LED lights which is best used on water based vehicles to add excitement for a fun adventure. It has a frequency response of 80 hz-18KHz and 4 Ohms impedance LOW PROFILE DESIGN: Constructed with a low profile design that can be easily installed on boats, marine watercrafts and other off-road vehicles. The classic black look also gives an extra style to the vehicle EASY INSTALLATION: These marine speakers are easy to install with the 9.8 feet wirings that comes with the package. It als