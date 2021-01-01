Blaze Marine Grade Perforated Flame Tamer Upgrade For Professional LUX 44" 4-Burner Gas Grills - Set Of 4 - BLZ-PROSGFT-316

Blaze Marine Grade Perforated Flame Tamer Upgrade For Professional LUX 44-Inch 4-Burner Gas Grills - Set Of 4 - BLZ-PROSGFT-316. BLZ-PROSGFT-316 (4). Flavorizer Bars, Flame Tamers & Heat Shields. The perforated flame tamer set for Blaze Professional LUX 4-burner grills minimizes flareups and adds flavor to your food. Made of durable, marine-grade 316 stainless steel, these heavy duty flame tamers trap grease and debris and protect the burners in your Blaze gas grill. The box-style design of this flame tamer provides plenty of room for drippings to vaporize and rise back into your food. This architecture also provides maximum coverage for your burner, greatly reducing the chance of flareups and prolonging the life of your burner. This set of 4 flame tamers is an upgrade to the standard flame tamers in your Blaze Professional LUX 4-burner gas grill.