Couristan Marina Siena Pearl-Champagne 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug

Let the soothing features of the Marina Collection transport you to your own in-home oasis. Face-to-face Wilton woven of 100% heat-set Courtron polypropylene, Marina area rugs offer one million points of yarn per square meter in their pile, resulting in a dense surface that truly feels luxurious and indulgent. Each design offered in this subtle area rug collection was created using a drop stitch and double point weaving technique, adding dimension and texture to Marina's overall appearance. Featuring Mediterranean-inspired design elements, these plush area rugs will immediately transform your space into one of pure elegance and stylishness. The calm, neutral colors of this collection, including Pearl, Champagne and Oyster, make these area rugs suitable for virtually any space in your home. Color: Pearl-Champagne.