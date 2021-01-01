From hampton bay

Hampton Bay Marina Point 5-Piece White Steel Motion Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with CushionGuard Putty Cushions

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add style and relaxed comfort to your outdoor space with this 5-piece Motion Chat Seating Set. It offers an upscale setting to create the perfect outdoor living space. All chairs have a swivel rocking motion to give you a custom lounging experience. A Powder Coated steel frame for-lasting durability and style. The square table has a stone-tile look painted steel top with a wood look that offers space perfect for entertaining on your deck, patio or poolside.

