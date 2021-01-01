From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Marina Point 5-Piece White Steel Motion Outdoor Conversation Seating Set with CushionGuard Almond Cushions
Advertisement
Add style and relaxed comfort to your outdoor space with this 5-piece Motion Chat Seating Set. It offers an upscale setting to create the perfect outdoor living space. All chairs have a swivel rocking motion to give you a custom lounging experience. A Powder Coated steel frame for-lasting durability and style. The square table has a stone-tile look painted steel top with a wood look that offers space perfect for entertaining on your deck, patio or poolside.