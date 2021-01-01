From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Marina Point 4-Piece White Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set with CushionGuard Malachite Green Cushions
Perfect for the poolside or your deck, this 4-piece outdoor seating set adds a refreshing touch to your entertainment space. Crafted with a durable steel-frame to ensure stability, the set includes a coffee table, a loveseat and 2-swivel chairs. The included bare cushions allow you to choose your own color slipcover. Easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth, this low-maintenance furniture provides a great opportunity to relax and enjoy the season.