Marina Natural Outdoor Patio Teak Rectangle Coffee Table EEI-1154-NAT

Solid teak wood constructionRichly textured wood grainingGrade A Premium Teak.Harbor your greatest expectations with the luxurious Marina Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Rectangle Coffee Table. Marina Patio Coffee Table has a seating arrangement perfect for every member of your crew as you breathe the fresh, crisp air of a day spent with friends and family. Known for its natural ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, teak is the wood selection of choice for long-lasting outdoor patio furniture. Now you can enjoy Marina Teak Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with its durable construction, alongside a modern design that persistently looks new and welcoming in your patio dining environs. Assembly required. Set Includes: One - Marina Outdoor Patio Teak Rectangle Coffee Table