Couristan Marina Ibiza Pearl 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug, White

With the Couristan Marina Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug, you can bring a unique appearance to any setting. This rug has a transitional style, which works well with any decor. It is designed with white elements, bringing a subdued and pure touch to any room. It has an oriental motif, so you can upgrade the look of your home design. With a plush pile, this rectangular rug gives a luxe feel to your flooring. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a lasting option for your home. Color: Pearl.