Ornate, classic floral motifs and decorative border are masterfully showcased in this Kashan rug. The natural, earthy color palette emphasizes a detailed traditional pattern beautifully enhances by subtle distressing. Add old-world charm made simple. Marina is masterfully wilton woven of 100% weather-resistant material enhancing it's durability. It's soft polypropylene pile creates the perfect soft floor covering underfoot. The low-profile nature of Marina offers a casual lifestyle look with versatility to use nearly anywhere inside or outside the home. It is treated for fade resistance to ensure long-lasting beauty. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong rug life. Liora Manne Marina 9 x 12 Amber Outdoor Distressed/Overdyed Oriental Area Rug in Brown | MNA91804409