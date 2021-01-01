From liora manne
Liora Manne Marina 6 x 9 Black Outdoor Stripe Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | MNA69805748
Our Tribal Stripe rug with vivid colors and bold design makes this rug a truly unique piece. Marina is masterfully wilton woven of 100% weather-resistant material enhancing it's durability. It's soft polypropylene pile creates the perfect soft floor covering underfoot. The low-profile nature of Marina offers a casual lifestyle look with versatility to use nearly anywhere inside or outside the home. It is treated for fade resistance to ensure long-lasting beauty. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong rug life.