Bring Island style to any area with the Tropical Leaf pattern featuring a nature inspired leaf design. Flatwoven of durable fade-resistant polypropylene this rug is a perfect addition to any space, indoor or outdoor. Marina is masterfully wilton woven of 100% weather-resistant material enhancing it's durability. It's soft polypropylene pile creates the perfect soft floor covering underfoot. The low-profile nature of Marina offers a casual lifestyle look with versatility to use nearly anywhere inside or outside the home. It is treated for fade resistance to ensure long-lasting beauty. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture and direct sun will prolong rug life. Liora Manne Marina 6 x 9 Cream Outdoor Floral/Botanical Tropical Area Rug in Off-White | MNA69806412