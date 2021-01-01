Marimba LED Chandelier by Modern Forms - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (PD-52718-SL)

The Marimba LED Chandelier by Modern Forms is percussion perfection. This extraordinary cluster of seven LED luminaries that work with its 7 drum-shaped shades, each delivering generous diffused illumination, transforms into a state-of-the-art chandelier. Custom LED modules provide high quality lumens and dimming control that work in tandem with twist-lock Glass diffusers. It offers various hand finishes along with the inner finishes matching the round ceiling canopy. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Drum. Color: Metallics. Finish: White with Silver Leaf