From kichler
Kichler 52265OZ Marika Pendant Light, 3, Olde Bronze
Takes three medium E26 up to 75W bulb equivalent and measures 22" in width with a body height of 20" CSA UL Listed Dry. A dry location is an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness. The 3 light Marika pendant is perfect above a kitchen table or sink or in multiples above a kitchen island Offers a classic design that works well with traditional and transitional décor, Weight: 5.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting