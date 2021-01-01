Leisure Made Marietta 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Navy Cushions

With a casual vibe and comfortable sloping armrests, the Marietta 4-Piece Seating Set promises to be a destination spot in your outdoor space. The variegated warm gray tones in the hand woven all-weather wicker soften the otherwise modern silhouette. The frame is durable powder coated steel where covered in wicker and rust proof aluminum in areas exposed to the elements. Cushions are a generous 22 in. W x 4.5 in. T, covered in 100% outdoor Sunbrella fabric and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core. They sit comfortably and bounce back after years of use. Marietta includes a loveseat, 2 chairs and a coffee table. Decorative throw pillows and accessories are not included. 1-year limited warranty.