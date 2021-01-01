Marianne 1 Door Mirrored Accent Cabinet

Style, storage, and a space-conscious profile come together with this versatile accent cabinet. Perfect for giving you a spot to stow clutter, this cabinet is crafted from solid and engineered wood, and features an interior shelf ready to catch books, supplies, or other clutter. Its clean-lined silhouette is accented with a mirrored panel on the door with a lattice design for a little French country-inspired style. And since it measures just 34'' H x 19'' W x 16'' D, you can easily slip this petite piece into a closet or narrow nook. Best of all, it arrives fully assembled! Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson Color: White